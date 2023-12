BRENTWOOD, Pa. — A truck crashed into a house in Brentwood on Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 3300 block of Sunview Drive at 3:45 p.m. for the crash.

No injuries have been reported.

A building inspector was requested to respond to the scene.

