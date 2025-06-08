Truck rolls onto its roof in North Huntingdon

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A truck rolled onto its roof in Westmoreland County on Saturday.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said the crash happened at the intersection of Lincoln Way and Five Pines Road in North Huntingdon at 5:47 p.m.

The road was closed for several hours as crews responded to the scene.

The Circleville Fire Department said there were 4 patients. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

