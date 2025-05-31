Trump administration names Pittsburgh, Allegheny County as ‘sanctuary jurisdictions’

PITTSBURGH — There is added pressure from the Trump administration on what it calls “sanctuary jurisdictions.”

The Department of Homeland Security released a list of states and cities considered to be in violation of federal immigration laws.

Both Pittsburgh and Allegheny County are on the list.

“I think it’s funny. I think it’s funny we’re still using this narrative that immigrants are bad,” Monica Ruiz said. She’s the Executive Director of the nonprofit organization Casa San Jose. The organization works with immigrants and refugees.

“Allegheny County nor the City of Pittsburgh are doing anything that is illegal,” Ruiz said.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, both are “shamefully obstructing the enforcement of federal immigration laws, endangering American communities and are protecting “dangerous criminal aliens.”

Ruiz disagrees.

“These people are not criminals. These are people driving to work, taking their children to school. When you talk about trying to crack down on criminals, it’s the opposite of what’s happening,” she said.

Channel 11 did reach out to county and city leaders.

County Manager John Fournier told us they have not received any formal communication from the federal government and will have “no further comment until we can evaluate their recommendations.”

Mayor Ed Gainey says the city is not by definition a sanctuary city and added “We honor and protect our immigrant neighbors” and “we refuse to betray them.”

The mayor also went on to say the city is pursuing every option to protect federal funding.

In April, a federal judge barred the administration from denying funding to sanctuary jurisdictions.

DHS did not specify what actions would be taken against the jurisdictions but did say local leaders would receive formal notification of non-compliance.

