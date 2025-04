Do you have a car? A pool? How about spare space in your garage?

Pittsburghers are renting all of this stuff out and cashing in.

Consumer Advisor Clark Howard shows you what to do to make extra money every month, Tuesday on Channel 11 Morning News at 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group