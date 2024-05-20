TUESDAY AM: Water safety tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend

As we head into Memorial Day weekend, a lot of pools will be opening and it’s a good time to remind you about some important water safety as we head into summer.

Last week, the CDC put out new statistics showing more people are drowning. It is the leading cause of death for kids in the U.S.

Tuesday on Channel 11 Morning News at 6:30 a.m., What to do if you find yourself struggling in the water, and what to do if you see someone struggling.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group