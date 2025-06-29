Tyler Boyd returns home to host youth football camp in stadium that now bears his name

CLAIRTON — NFL wide receiver and former Pitt Panther Tyler Boyd returned to his hometown of Clairton on Saturday to host his eighth football camp.

The camp was hosted in the stadium where he helped make history, and that now bears his name.

Boyd said it was an honor to play in the stadium and, at the end of the day, he just wants to pass on the skills that will help kids succeed in life.

“We’re trying to develop team camaraderie, team chemistry, team players,” Boyd said. “Confidence, competitiveness, and just unselfishness. That alone is going to take you far in life.”

Boyd is currently a free agent and has voiced interest in playing for his hometown Steelers.

