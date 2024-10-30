Local

Tyler, the Creator coming to Pittsburgh in March

Tyler, the Creator is bringing his “Chromakopia” World Tour to Pittsburgh in March.

Chromakopia is Tyler, the Creator’s seventh studio album and every song was written, produced and arranged by the Grammy Award-winning rapper.

The concert is scheduled for Friday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Presale for tickets begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Click here for more information.

