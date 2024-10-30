Tyler, the Creator coming to Pittsburgh in March

Tyler, the Creator is bringing his “Chromakopia” World Tour to Pittsburgh in March.

Chromakopia is Tyler, the Creator’s seventh studio album and every song was written, produced and arranged by the Grammy Award-winning rapper.

The concert is scheduled for Friday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Presale for tickets begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Click here for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group