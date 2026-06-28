Uniontown celebrates its 250th anniversary with Founding Day festival

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The United States will celebrate its birthday on July 4, and so will a local city.

Uniontown was also founded on July 4, 1776, and it celebrated its 250th anniversary with Founding Day on Saturday.

The festival featured horse-drawn carriage rides, guided tours by the Fayette County Historical Society, interactive displays by the Uniontown Art Club, entertainment, vendors, food trucks and a kid zone.

Jim Beck, who organized the car show, spoke on the event’s special meaning.

“It’s important. People need something to feel connected to. They need to feel like they’re part of something that’s going on, in this case, for 250 years,” he said.

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