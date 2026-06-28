Pittsburgh Police vehicle reportedly involved in crash; 2 taken to hospital

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Police vehicle was reportedly involved in a crash Saturday night.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says first responders were called to the intersection of Arlington and Knox avenues in Allentown at 9:43 p.m.

Our crew saw a sedan and a Pittsburgh Police cruiser with damage in the roadway.

An officer on scene tells us the cruiser was involved in the crash. Two people were taken to the hospital, including a police officer, who had a hand injury. The other driver reported having chest pain.

Pittsburgh Police’s Collision Investigation unit responded to the scene.

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