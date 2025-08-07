United Airlines resolves technology issue, lifts ground stop

United Airlines lifted a ground stop after resolving a technology issue.

In an update, the airline said it’s still experiencing delays, but its team is working to restore normal operations.

United flights were held at their departure airports for several hours on Wednesday night “due to a technology issue,” an alert on the airline’s website said in part. What that issue was wasn’t immediately explained.

A Pittsburgh International Airport spokesperson says the ground stop did not impact any outgoing flights on Wednesday, since the last United plane left the airport hours before the issue began.

Pittsburgh International Airport was still expecting to receive six incoming United flights, but the spokesperson was unsure if any of those planes had taken off.

NBC News reports that flights that were already in the air when the technology issue arose were allowed to continue to their destinations.

