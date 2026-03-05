University of Pittsburgh ranks No. 7 in NIH funding in 2025 with over $669M

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh ranked No. 7 in total National Institutes of Health funding for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2025, seeing an increase despite last year’s controversy and changes to federal health research funding.

Pitt was awarded $669.67 million in overall funding, according to an analysis from the Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research that does annual rankings. That put it just behind Yale University’s $679.87 million and just ahead of Stanford University’s $644.45 million. It was the second-biggest recipient of NIH funding in Pennsylvania, behind No. 5 University of Pennsylvania’s $722.74 million.

All the funding includes the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine as well as other research and development money. You can find all of the Blue Ridge Institute data here.

