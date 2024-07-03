UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh to receive over $22K from Ollie’s Bargain Outlet fundraiser

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet raised more than $625,000 for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals through an in-store fundraising campaign that ran from May 19 through June 15.

Donations were collected by 517 Ollie’s locations in 30 states and will benefit 94 local member hospitals in communities Ollie’s serves. UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh will receive over $22,000.

“We believe every child deserves a chance for a happy and healthy life, which is why we’re proud to continue our partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals,” said Ollie’s CEO John Swygert. “Thanks to the generosity of our customers and dedication of the Ollie’s Team we have raised more than $4.6 million over 14 years and made a real impact in the lives of kids and families in our communities.”

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals raises funds for 170 children’s hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.

