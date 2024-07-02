Suspect sought in Cranberry Township dead, sources say

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The suspect Cranberry Township police and other agencies were looking for near a golf course is dead, sources tell Channel 11.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew at the scene. Watch Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. for the latest.

In a post on Facebook, the Cranberry Township Police Department said there is no longer an active threat to the public.

A shelter-in-place order was in effect for around two hours. Police were looking for a suspicious person wearing a Washington football shirt and/or hat in the area of the Cranberry Highlands Golf Course.

Additional information will be released Tuesday evening, police said.

