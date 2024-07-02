Pittsburgh police searching for missing mother, her baby boy

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing mother and her 6-month-old baby boy.

Sheilyn Tejax Morales, 16, and her son, Edgar Marques Tejax, were last seen in Beechview on Monday afternoon.

Sheilyn is 4 feet, 7 inches tall. She has brown eyes and dyed brown hair. Police said she was last seen wearing a blue jacket and distressed blue jeans with black and white sneakers.

Edgar has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red onesie.

Sheilyn and Edgar could be in Beechview or Brookline, police said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 412-323-7141 or 911.

