Director of McCandless daycare accused of abusing toddlers

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — The director of a McCandless daycare center is accused of abusing kids.

According to a criminal complaint, Melissa “Missy” Populo was caught on camera mistreating five toddlers.

Populo was serving as director of Gloworms Academy at the time. It’s unclear if she is still in that role.

Police first received a tip in April that Populo had been seen hitting a 14-month-old in the face for “not eating.”

According to court paperwork, police recovered video from the daycare center showing her slapping a child, dragging and kicking another, grabbing multiple children and force-feeding others.

“Yeah, it’s horrible. That’s completely uncalled for,” Will Frisco said. He works just across the street at Ingomar Beer Distributor. “It makes you, like, actually make a weird face when you hear it. I don’t know how someone could even think about doing that to a 1-year-old. It’s insane.”

Channel 11 did attempt to reach Gloworms management over the phone and in person. Despite listing business hours until 6:30 p.m., no one was there when we knocked on the door.

Populo is set to appear in court tomorrow morning.

