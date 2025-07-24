UPMC, GoHealth unveil new urgent care locations around region and state

PITTSBURGH — UPMC unveiled new UPMC-GoHealth Urgent Care locations around the region and state.

The centers provide convenient access to on-demand health care for things like illnesses, infections and minor sprains and fractures.

During a ribbon-cutting Wednesday, health care officials noted the importance of bringing quality care into the communities.

“We talk about access to care, and this is a great opportunity to increase access to care in people’s communities where they live, closer to home,” said UPMC Presbyterian President Sandy Rader.

UPMC reports there are now 81 urgent care locations in both Pennsylvania and Virginia.

