UPMC to honor living liver, kidney donors at ceremony

PITTSBURGH — UPMC will honor living kidney and liver donors at a ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 10:30 a.m. in the LHAS Auditorium at UPMC Montefiore, Pittsburgh.

The event recognizes those who have given the gift of life to individuals in need of organ transplants.

Over 100,000 people in the United States are currently awaiting organ transplants and living donation offers a life-saving alternative for many patients.

The ceremony will bring together donors, recipients, family members, and medical professionals from the UPMC Thomas Starzl Transplantation Institute.

Living donors have provided organs to family members, friends and even strangers, significantly impacting the lives of recipients.

The need for organ transplants is increasing, with many patients on waiting lists.

The event aims to raise awareness about the importance of living donations and the difference they can make in saving lives.

