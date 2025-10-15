UPMC signs letter of intent that would lead to the integration of a Steubenville health system

UPMC has signed a non-binding letter of intent that would integrate a Steubenville, Ohio, health system into the UPMC system.

CommonSpirit Health and UPMC signed the letter, which would result in the integration of Trinity Health System.

The health systems say Trinity Health System and UPMC have already been collaborating to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care for more than 20 years.

That includes longstanding partnerships in cancer treatment and advanced orthopedic services, which brought UPMC’s expertise and treatment to the Steubenville area.

In early 2025, CommonSpirit Health and Trinity Health System leadership initiated a search to identify a regional health system that could enhance the services and clinical offerings of Trinity Health System.

Over the next several months, both entities will work toward a definitive agreement, pending customary regulatory review and approvals.

Trinity Health System and UPMC leaders hope to complete the affiliation as soon as possible, ensuring sustainable, high-quality healthcare for future generations.

