UPMC Western Behavioral Health unveils renovated building for child and adolescent services

PITTSBURGH — A ribbon-cutting ceremony started a new chapter in UPMC Western Behavioral Health’s future on Tuesday.

Hospital officials unveiled the newly renovated Quantum Building on Pittsburgh’s South Side.

Now, child and adolescent services will be moved from the Franklin Building near the 10th Street Bridge to the other end of the South Side.

Hospital officials say because of its historic status, it was difficult to make renovations to the Franklin Building, and parking was hard, too.

“Moving down to this end of the South Side is a real improvement both for our patients as well as for their families,” said Deborah Brodine, the president of UPMC Western Behavioral Health. “From a convenience perspective, access to better parking, and frankly, it’s a nicer, kind of newer section of town, so it’s been great for our staff as well.”

Officials say the move shows UPMC is willing to invest in behavioral and mental health services.

