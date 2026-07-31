Upscale Pittsburgh restaurant and wine lounge Mary’s Vine liquidating

RANKIN, Pa. — In 2018, a California family relocated to Pittsburgh from Sacramento, launched Fine Wine Cru for real estate holdings and bought and renovated a dilapidated former church in Rankin to open a restaurant and wine lounge called Mary’s Vine. Cheryl Stasinowsky served as president, and her son, Jordan Stasinowsky, a certified wine sommelier, was CFO.

But the upscale restaurant closed its doors on Halloween 2025 and now it, along with Fine Wine Cru, has filed Chapter 7 applications in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania in downtown Pittsburgh. The filings are dated July 28, 2026.

They chose the Chapter 7 route, or liquidation, due to a number of debts, and the owners believed that liquidation would be beneficial for credits who might not otherwise be paid, said Matthew Feinman of Keystone Legal LLC, who is representing Fine Wine Cru and Mary’s Vine.

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