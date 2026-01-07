Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh names new president and CEO

PITTSBURGH — The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh appointed Jennifer Thompkins as its new president and CEO, effective Feb. 2.

Thompkins was most recently president and CEO of the Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League. She brings more than eight years of experience within the Urban League Movement and a “proven track record of impactful leadership and community engagement,” according to the announcement of her hire by the Urban League.

“This is a pivotal moment for the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh,” said Thompkins in the prepared statement. “I’m excited to lead the organization and work with the board, team and community to build on its strong history and momentum while shaping the next chapter of growth and impact.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group