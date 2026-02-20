Urgent sewer repair work will close street in Pittsburgh’s North Oakland neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A temporary road closure is planned for North Oakland for urgent sewer repair work, Pittsburgh Water announced Friday.

A contractor is scheduled to complete repairs at the intersection of North Craig Street and Bayard Street on Saturday.

North Craig Street will be closed from Center Avenue to Bayard Street until repairs are complete.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area.

