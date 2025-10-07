US Postal Service launches app to manage your incoming mail, packages

The U.S. Postal Service has launched its new Informed Delivery Mobile app, offering customers a convenient way to preview and manage their mail and package deliveries.

The Informed Delivery Mobile app is a free service that allows users to digitally preview incoming letter-size mail and manage package deliveries from their mobile devices. Customers can now receive notifications via email, the Informed Delivery website and the newly launched app.

The app includes several features designed to enhance user experience and security. Users can receive push notifications for updates on incoming mail and packages, ensuring they stay informed about their deliveries.

For added security, the app offers an optional biometric login feature, allowing users to access their accounts with ease and confidence.

Enhanced package-tracking capabilities are also part of the app, enabling users to scan tracking numbers or barcodes and share package status updates with others.

Users can interact with and manage their incoming mail directly from their mobile devices, providing greater flexibility and control over their postal deliveries.

The app is available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

