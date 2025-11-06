U.S. Steel to invest $75M boosting oil and gas industry capabilities

PITTSBURGH — United States Steel Corp. will invest $75 million into a new line at its plant that serves the oil and gas industry in Fairfield, Alabama.

The Pittsburgh-based company, which was bought by Nippon Steel, said it would build a new premium thread line at the Fairfield Tubular Operations. The Fairfield plant, which also has an electric arc furnace, makes steel pipe and tubes for the oil and gas industry. It will make the plant more efficient and it will also allow it to increase the capabilities and capacity, and will include automation.

The $75 million investment will begin soon after it gets all the regulatory approvals. It is expected to add 44 jobs in Fairfield with 40 being United Steelworkers members, and then another 250 or so construction jobs.

