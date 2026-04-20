U.S. Steel to revive idled production line at Gary Works

United States Steel Corp. will restart its tin mill at the Pittsburgh-based company’s massive Gary Works near Chicago.

The tin mill had been idled since October 2022 due to poor market conditions and a high level of imports. But the decision by U.S. Steel to restart the tin mill set the company up to increase the country’s tin products like tin-plated steel in food and beverage packaging and uses in electronics and energy technology.

The tin mill production line will restart in early 2027 on the current schedule, and it will include about 225 jobs. U.S. Steel estimated it would cost between $15 million and $20 million to restart the production of tin at Gary Works.

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