Used sporting goods franchise to open in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The high costs of hockey sticks and baseball gloves has motivated parent entrepreneurs to establish a more affordable option to buy sporting goods in Cranberry Township.

Look for a new Play It Again Sports location to open at 19097 Perry Highway in Cranberry Township the weekend after Labor Day.

Play It Again Sports is no stranger in western Pennsylvania, with an established store in Greensburg and another store in the works for Ross Township by a retailer that has 275 stores in the United States.

The new store is by local husband and wife duo Aaron and Rebecca Jaynes, parents of a sport-switching 10-year-old whose passing interest in hockey, baseball and lacrosse resulted in substantial bills that motivated them to open their own response to the challenge after shopping at a Play It Again Sports location in Ohio.

