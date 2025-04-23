USGA announces new investments in Western PA golf courses

OAKMONT — April 24th marks 50 days out from the historic 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont.

The USGA used the moment to announce investments in golf courses around Western Pennsylvania.

The USGA has teamed up with Oakmont Country Club and the Western Pennsylvania Golf Association for the endeavor. Along with the investments, they also announced leadership learning opportunities for people pursuing a career in golf through the 2025 championship giveback program.

“The key to sustaining growth in the game relies on a thriving public golf ecosystem, and it’s why the USGA has promoted it for more than 100 years,” said USGA CEO Mike Whan. “Public courses are entryways that provide affordable, player-friendly golf across America. As the game continues to grow as a recreational sport, we need to ensure these community gems have the tools they need to succeed – and it starts with us.”

Allegheny County’s historic North Park and South Park golf courses are getting funding. Both have hosted a USGA championship in the past. Bob O’Connor Golf Course in Schenley Park is also getting funding to help grow the game. First Tee Pittsburgh operates that course.

We met with First Tee officials in May when Jerome Bettis’ The Bus Stop Here Foundation held an event. Bettis was working with kids who wanted to be caddies one day at the course.

“One of the big things we stress at First Tee is that this game is for anybody. Anybody can play. So, access and opportunities are the two big things, said First Tee President & CEO Eric Amato. “We provide all the equipment, and no kids are turned away because of their ability to play.”

Local parks in the boroughs of Oakmont and Plus are also benefiting as part of the 2025 community giveback investment. It supports public green space and outdoor areas.

Community heroes and charitable organizations in Western Pennsylvania are also being honored as part of the USGA’s Champion for Charity program. The program also offers complimentary practice round tickets to organizations that give back to their hometowns.

Another opportunity is the USGA’s Pathways Internship, which will happen during championship week. The program had 700 applicants, but only 24 college or graduate students got selected. They will get direct access to golf and business future golf leaders, and career opportunities in golf. The program is supported by foundational sponsor Deloitte.

“This investment impacts public golf at the local, city, county and state level, and we couldn’t be more excited to team with the USGA to promote an affordable, accessible game,” said Terry Teasdale, executive director of the Western Pennsylvania Golf Association. “This program shows how golf can impact our community and benefit those who play every day and work in our industry.”

The U.S. Open is at Oakmont for the historic 10th time. Recent studies show having the tournament in Oakmont has a $200 million-dollar economic impact for the area. That includes more than 1500 jobs during the tournament.

“There’s so much good that comes from hosting a national championship, and we want to shed light on all of it,” said John Lynch, president of Oakmont Country Club. “This year, we’re showing the golf community what the City of Champions is all about, and making sure golf is part of its sports legacy.”

