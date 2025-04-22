Steelers legend Jerome Bettis helping local teens learn life skills through golf

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — From the gridiron to the golf course, Steelers legend Jerome Bettis is still inspiring young athletes.

The Hall of Famer found his love for golf in retirement. Now he’s passing that passion to a new generation.

The Bus is helping local kids learn the basics at First Tee in McKees Rocks. Not just working toward a low score, but summer jobs too

“Golf is a tough game and we all start at the same spot,” Bettis said. “We all start as terrible golfers and it’s what we decide to do from there.”

Bettis says he’s had his share of humbling moments on the golf course, but he soon found that your game is a reflection of the effort you make.

“It’s like life. If you get a job, you’ve got to work your butt off to be successful. And we want to teach them the same things,” Bettis said.

That’s one of the core messages of the First Tee program. It’s a national organization that aims to teach life skills through golf.

With help from Bettis’ The Bus Stops Here Foundation, these kids in particular are working towards jobs as caddies at the Bob O’Connor Golf Course in Schenley Park.

“Our goal is to have kids come up through this program, start with us, develop with us,” First Tee Pittsburgh President and CEO Eric Amato said. “Go to the different clubs in the area, whether it’s Oakmont or Allegheny or Fox Chapel, or other clubs that have caddy programs, South Hills Country Club, then potentially be Evans Scholars or earn college scholarships through First Tee.”

For kids like 13-year-old Allen Griffin, getting golf tips from a Hall of Famer is the cherry on top.

“He’s a cool guy. Nice,” Allen said.

The kids are learning the game, but preparing for much more.

“It’s really teaching them about life, but we’re using golf as a backdrop. It gives them that real-world experience of having interacted with people that’s not necessarily from their neighborhood or from their way of life, and now they get a chance to experience that and grow from those experiences.”

©2025 Cox Media Group