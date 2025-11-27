USPS says it is prepared to deliver holiday gifts, work with Santa

WARRENDALE, Pa. — Millions of people are preparing to buy and ship this holiday season. The United States Postal Service says it’s ready for the added traffic.

One of the largest mail processing facilities in Pennsylvania is in Warrendale.

“We went from processing 60 million pieces last year to almost 88 million today for this season,” said USPS Strategic Communications Specialist Mark Wahl.

USPS Strategic Communications Specialist Mark Wahl says they’re ramped up and ready to go into the season.

“Nationally, we’re projecting to do 11.3 billion pieces this year, which is up five percent from last year,” said Wahl. “With our machine capabilities, we’re ready for it, but most importantly is our people they shine this time of year.”

The Post Office says if you want your items delivered before Christmas Day, they should be sent by December 17th for Ground Advantage and First-Class Mail.

For Priority Mail, the deadline is December 18th and December 20th for Priority Mail Express.

“Starting on Friday, we’re just going to be full force for the next 20 days,” said USPS Executive Plant Manager Stephen Tarpey.

And they say they work closely with Santa. It’s the 113th year of Operation Santa. So far, they’re up to 8,000 letters addressed to 123 Elf Road.

“North Pole,” said Wahl. “Easy zip code. Five snowmen.”

“It’s our obligation to make sure every one of our customers and his customers get their package on time by Christmas,” said Tarpey.

“We have mail processors working 24/7, and we continue to hire,” said Wahl.

Click here if you are interested in USPS careers.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group