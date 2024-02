PITTSBURGH — Some lucky children on Pittsburgh’s South Side celebrated Valentine’s Day a day early.

Children in after-school programs at elementary schools in that area were treated to a party at the Arlington Rec Center on Tuesday.

They enjoyed treats and took turns at the craft table creating flower bouquets.

The party was made possible by Senator Jay Costa, Cupka’s Cafe 2, and Red Roses Floral.

