Vehicle crashes into car dealership in Hempfield Township

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a car dealership in Hempfield Township.

Westmoreland County dispatchers say the crash happened at Pinnacle Auto Sales on the 6400 block of Route 30 at 4:41 p.m. on Thursday.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage and punched through one wall and into another.

Channel 11 has a crew heading to the scene and is actively working to learn more.

