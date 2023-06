A vehicle crashed into a commercial building in East Uniontown overnight.

Diamond Ballroom catering business at 444 E. Main Street was hit after midnight.

Officials told Channel 11 no injuries were reported.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.

