Vehicle fire damages home in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Pa. — Emergency crews were on scene for a fire in Springdale on Tuesday.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says the fire was reported along Garfield Street at 2:15 p.m.

According to the Allegheny Valley Volunteer Fire Co., the fire started in a vehicle and spread to a nearby home.

A second alarm was struck to bring more resources to the scene, Allegheny Valley officials say.

No injuries were reported.

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