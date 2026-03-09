Verland acquires Carnegie health care agency Triad

Sewickley-based Verland is acquiring Triad Behavioral Support Services, a Carnegie-based health care agency.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

The integration of Triad will add about 50 employees and 4 residential homes in Washington County, which will be a new market for Verland. Verland has about 750 employees already and almost $75 million in revenue with community living and residential facilities that serve people with physical, intellectual and behavioral challenges.

COO Marianne DiMatteo told the Business Times in an interview that Verland had been looking to grow its capabilities in an era of value-based/performance-based contracting from the state.

