Veterans Breakfast Club gets first physical location in Shadyside

PITTSBURGH — The Veterans Breakfast Club has established a new physical location at the Phase four Learning Center in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood.

Officials state this new space will enhance the organization’s ability to serve veterans and document their stories for public sharing.

This marks a significant development for the organization, which has operated for 18 years without a dedicated physical office.

The facility is also designated for recruiting, community outreach and training events for all military branches.

Todd DePastino, a representative of the Veterans Breakfast Club, highlighted the importance of this development for the community and the organization.

“I think this is a great day for the veterans community of Pittsburgh and it’s a great day for the Veteran’s Breakfast Club. We’ve been operating for 18 years without a brick-and-mortar space. And now we’re going to have a space where veterans feel welcome,” DePastino said.

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