Veterans honored during Pittsburgh’s 104th Veterans Day Parade

Veterans honored during Pittsburgh's 104th Veterans Day Parade

PITTSBURGH — Thousands of people gathered in Downtown Pittsburgh to enjoy the city’s 104th Veterans Day Parade.

Organizations, bands, and military members marched down 10th Street, and down Liberty Avenue and ended at Commonwealth Place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

A special recognition was held for World War 2 veterans.

Four fighter jets traveled from Langley Air Force Base flew out to Pittsburgh for the parade. They also flew over the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Three-time Steelers Super Bowl champ and former marine, John Banaszak, was the grand marshal of this year’s parade.

