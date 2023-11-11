PITTSBURGH — Thousands of people gathered in Downtown Pittsburgh to enjoy the city’s 104th Veterans Day Parade.

PHOTOS: Veterans honored during Pittsburgh’s 104th Veterans Day Parade

Organizations, bands, and military members marched down 10th Street, and down Liberty Avenue and ended at Commonwealth Place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

A special recognition was held for World War 2 veterans.

Four fighter jets traveled from Langley Air Force Base flew out to Pittsburgh for the parade. They also flew over the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Three-time Steelers Super Bowl champ and former marine, John Banaszak, was the grand marshal of this year’s parade.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group