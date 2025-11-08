Veterans rally in Pittsburgh to protect VA from cuts

PITTSBURGH — Veterans made their voices heard on behalf of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Common Defense, a national veterans organization, rallied at the Pittsburgh VA in the city’s Terrace Village neighborhood on Saturday.

Organizers said they’re calling on lawmakers to protect veterans’ health care.

“We want a fully funded, fully staffed VA,” Army veteran Angela Montalvo said. “We want the workers to have their collective bargaining rights reinstated. All of these things are necessary for us to get the care that we need.”

Organizers said they’ve spoken with several veterans who are struggling right now, amid the furloughs and SNAP benefit cuts, adding that cuts in the VA would only do more harm than good.

