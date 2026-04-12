Voter registration deadline approaching for Pennsylvania’s May primary

PITTSBURGH — Anyone interested in voting in Pennsylvania’s May 19 primary has less than a month to ensure they’re registered to vote.

Pennsylvania has a closed primary, so only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote for their party’s nominees in the primary election. However, all voters can answer local ballot questions when applicable, and in any special elections running simultaneously to the primary.

To fill out a ballot on May 19, you must be registered to vote by May 4.

Other eligibility requirements to vote in the May 19 primary include:

A U.S. citizen for at least one month before the primary,

A resident of the election district in which the person plans to register for at least 30 days before the primary, and

At least 18 years old on or before May 19.

You can register to vote online or in person at the following places:

A county voter registration office

County assistance offices

Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program offices

Armed Forces recruitment centers

County clerk of orphans’ courts or marriage license offices

Area agencies on aging

County mental health and intellectual disabilities offices

Student disability services offices of the State System of Higher Education

Offices of special education in high schools

Americans with Disabilities Act-mandated complementary paratransit providers

Department of Transportation (PennDOT) driver and photo license centers

You can also check your voter registration status or update your voter record online.

Registered voters can request a mail-in ballot for the primary election. Applications must be received by a county elections board by 5 p.m. May 12.

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