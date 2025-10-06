Voters in Allegheny County will start to receive their ballots in the mail

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County voters will begin receiving their mail-in ballots this week as preparations for the Nov. 4 general election ramp up.

The Allegheny County Elections Division announced that ballots will be available for “over the counter” voting at the County Office Building starting Wednesday, Oct. 9. Voters who have requested mail-in ballots should expect to receive them later this week or over the weekend.

Voters are reminded that Oct. 20 is the last day to register to vote or update their registration for the upcoming election. This deadline is crucial for ensuring voter eligibility.

The county’s satellite offices and ballot return sites will operate similarly to previous elections, providing voters with convenient options for casting their ballots. Satellite offices allow voters to request, fill out and return mail-in ballots on the spot, while ballot return sites offer a secure location to hand in completed ballots close to Election Day.

For the 2025 Municipal General Election, several satellite locations will be open on Oct. 25 and 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. These include the Community College of Allegheny County - Homewood, North Park Ice Rink, South Park Ice Rink and the County Office Building.

Ballot return sites will be operational from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, with varying hours, to accommodate voters who wish to return their mail-in ballots in person. Locations include the Allegheny County Emergency Services Building, Boyce Park Four Seasons Lodge, Carnegie Public Library – Squirrel Hill and several others.

The County Office Building lobby will be open for “over the counter voting” during regular business hours starting Oct. 9, in addition to the weekend hours for satellite offices.

