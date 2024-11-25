Voting opens for 2025 Pro Bowl Games

It’s that time of year when you can vote for your favorite Steelers player to make the Pro Bowl roster.

Voting for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games started on Monday and all your favorite Steelers, like Russell Wilson, Cam Heyward, TJ Watt and Chris Boswell, are on the ballot.

You can vote for up to six players per position. Click here to vote.

The annual AFC vs. NFC competition starts with a skills showdown on Jan. 30, followed by the Pro Bowl Games Championship on Feb. 2.

The NFL says the championship is a full-day experience for fans, who will watch the league’s 88 biggest stars go head-to-head in competitions and a flag football game, and can participate in various family-friendly activities and interactive experiences.

