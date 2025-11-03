Walk4Friendship in Pittsburgh raises funds, supports disability inclusion

PITTSBURGH — Hundreds of people walked on Sunday to raise funds for the community and support disability inclusion.

It was the fifth annual Walk4Friendship, a one-mile walk through Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, ending at Wightman Park.

Students from several local schools took part in the event, which was hosted by Friendship Circle Pittsburgh.

Participants say that, with so much divisiveness in the world, it’s great to see the community coming together.

“We’re really excited to really celebrate inclusion,” Winchester Thurston student Harlow Greenwald said. “And it’s super important to make inclusion the norm, and that’s what this is doing.”

Funds raised during the walk support programs serving more than 500 youth and adults with disabilities.

