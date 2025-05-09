Wall of historic church being demolished in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood falls on SUV

PITTSBURGH — A SUV’s windshield was shattered in a mishap at a construction site of a historic church in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood.

Crews have been demolishing the Immaculate Conception for the last two weeks. As crews went to knock over a wall around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, they say it was too heavy at the top and fell into an alleyway and on top of a vehicle in the PNC Bank parking lot.

No one was hurt.

Neighbors walking by said they hope the demolition doesn’t cause any damage to their property in the future.

“[I’m] a little surprised. They started last Tuesday and I got a text from my landlord earlier that they were going to come and take some pictures to see if anything was damaged,” Sarah Bigelow said.

Crewmembers on scene said they did exchange insurance with the owner of the damaged vehicle.

