Walnut Capital lands AI-driven perception hardware maker for new HQ at Bakery Office Four

PITTSBURGH — Walnut Capital has landed what it expects will be its next fast-growing AI newcomer to Bakery Square in its ambition to reposition the Penn Avenue corridor of East Liberty into AI Avenue.

According to an announcement, Hellbender, a developer and maker of AI computer vision products, has leased approximately 40,000 square feet of Bakery Office Four, a former Matthews International office property Walnut Capital has incorporated into the larger Bakery Square campus.

It’s a move to a larger space in a more centrally located neighborhood of tech firms for a Hellbender, currently operating at U-PARC in Harmar, a space the company expects to keep and continue to use as an overflow manufacturing site.

Walnut Capital’s team expects to start building out the space for Hellbender early next month to make way for a fall move-in. The build out is expected to cost about $4 million.

