Walnut Grill in Wexford to host ‘Jam At Walnut’ in place of canceled Shadyside block party

Walnut Grill’s Wexford location will host a series of “Jam At Walnut” events this summer.

These music-filled gatherings are scheduled for June 27, July 25 and Aug. 14, taking place on the restaurant’s patio, weather permitting.

The new series aims to evoke the spirit of the “Jam On Walnut” concert and block party series, which occurred annually for more than 20 years on Walnut Street in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood but was canceled this year.

Walnut Grill developed the new “Jam At Walnut” series to offer a similar, though much smaller-scale, music-filled day for its community, particularly for past attendees of the “Jam on Walnut” event.

Kirk Vogel, president of Walnut Grill Holdings, noted the former event “was a special summer concert series enjoyed by thousands each summer and was a casual and festive way for folks to connect.”

“Our new June through August ‘Jam At Walnut’ event series at our Wexford location is intended to give folks that same experience and community interaction,” Vogel added.

The “Jam At Walnut” events will feature multiple local bands playing from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Walnut Grill will also provide restaurant features during these events.

In keeping with the community spirit of the former “Jam On Walnut” series, the new “Jam At Walnut” series will partner with The Educational Partnership as its primary beneficiary.

Walnut Grill was established in 1999 as a full-service restaurant brand. The company is celebrating its 25th anniversary this October.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group