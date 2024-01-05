Wanted man charged with stealing ATM from Downtown Pittsburgh business arrested

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man who was wanted on several burglary and theft charges was taken into custody, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Raymond Fields III, 58, is facing two bench warrants for not showing up at two preliminary hearings for theft charges, and an additional bench warrant for violating probation on a 2022 burglary conviction.

Fields is also one of two people charged with stealing an ATM from the Standard Market and Pint House in Downtown Pittsburgh on Christmas Eve.

On Thursday evening, Allegheny County Sheriff’s detectives found a car belonging to Fields along South 18th Street on the South Side. Detectives then saw Field’s girlfriend walk into a home on the same street.

Detectives and deputies then converged on the home and could hear a man and woman inside talking to each other.

The woman opened the door after a few minutes and said that Fields was inside the home but was no longer there. The sheriff’s office said detectives then searched the home and found a crawl space in the basement leading to the home next door.

Detectives then entered that home and found Fields on the second floor after a brief search.

Fields was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group