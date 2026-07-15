Warburg Pincus-led group to acquire controlling stake in specialty pharmacy PANTHERx Rare

A group of investors have entered into an agreement to acquire a controlling interest in specialty drug pharmacy PANTHERx Rare.

The specialty pharmacy was founded in 2011 and moved its headquarters to Settlers Ridge in Robinson in 2024. Ownership has changed hands on multiple occasions, selling to healthcare firm Centene in 2020, which later sold it to a group of private equity firms, Nautic Partners, General Atlantic and the Vistria Group. Now, a group of investors led by New York-based Warburg Pincus have agreed to acquire a controlling interest of the company, with Nautic Partners and PANTHERx management remaining as shareholders.

“PANTHERx was built to help patients navigate complex rare therapy journeys with urgency and precision,” PANTHERx CEO Bansi Nagji said in a prepared statement. “We are grateful to the partnership and support from Nautic Partners, General Atlantic and the Vistria Group, whose investment helped expand our impact for patients and shape the company we are today. We are excited to begin this next chapter with Warburg Pincus and Nautic Partners. This partnership reinforces our position as an independent, rare-focused pharmacy and supports continued investment in people, capabilities and technology to help us serve more rare disease patients with the expertise and compassion that define PANTHERx.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group