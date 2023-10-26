Police officer who fatally shot man following chase should be charged, Washington Co. coroner says

WASHINGTON, Pa. — The police officer who fatally shot a man following a police chase in April was not justified in the use of deadly force, the Washington County coroner said.

Emergency crews were called to the 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue in the city of Washington around 5:45 p.m. on April 2.

The Washington County coroner said 38-year-old Eduardo Lee Hoover Jr., from Coraopolis, was shot twice in the head by an officer after a chase that began in Burgettstown.

The Washington County district attorney said Mount Pleasant Township and Smith Township police were involved in the chase, which continued on Route 18 and ended in Washington city limits.

State Police tell me no weapon was reported on Eduardo Hoover Jr who was shot and killed by Washington County officers last night.



According to state police, Hoover slowed down on Jefferson Avenue which allowed officers to get in front and behind his vehicle. He then stopped, put his truck in reverse and slammed into the front of a police car before driving forward and hitting a utility pole.

After hitting the pole, Hoover put his truck into reverse again and sped toward the responding officers, prompting Mount Pleasant Township police Officer Tyler Evans to shoot at Hoover twice inside the vehicle.

According to police, Hoover was removed from the truck and officers attempted to render aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According an inquest performed by the Washington County coroner, Evans gave testimony that contradicted with what was depicted in his bodycam video. He said he tried to call out radio traffic prior to leaving his car, but the video “clearly showed” his call out happened after he fired his gun.

Evans also said he saw the truck pull forward and strike a telephone pole after he left his car, but bodycam video showed that happened while he was still inside his vehicle.

According to the coroner, the best evidence is from Evans’ bodycam video which shows him putting his car in park, shouting an expletive, getting out of his car and immediately firing two rounds through the rear window of Hoover’s truck, striking him in the head and killing him.

The coroner recommends Evans be charged with involuntary manslaughter, in that he committed an unlawful act in a reckless or grossly negligent manner, in Hoover’s death.

Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh previously said Evans’ use of deadly force was justified. The coroner said if the DA’s office doesn’t institute criminal proceedings in the case, he calls on the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office to intervene.

