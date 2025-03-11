Washington County public official arrested on prostitution charges in Ohio

A Washington County official was arrested on prostitution charges in Ohio.

Patrick Geho, 55, was one of two arrests made last week by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.

Geho, who identified himself as the director of public relations for Washington County, allegedly responded to an undercover ad and arranged to purchase sex from some “females,” according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

“Every day and in every area of our state, people from all walks of life are buying sex, and not from willing participants,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “The criminal behavior of coercion and extortion fuels the demand for human trafficking and continues the cycle. Without demand, traffickers don’t have clients and don’t need victims.”

Geho is charged with engaging in prostitution and possession of criminal tools.

Geho is still listed as the Director of Public Affairs on the Washington County website as of Tuesday morning.

