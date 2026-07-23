A Washington County road is notorious for speeding. Now police are cracking down

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Thousands of people travel Waterdam Road every day. It runs through both Peters and North Strabane townships, is a picturesque stretch that winds along the water, surrounded by neighborhoods, but recently, it’s also been the focus of a major police crackdown.

Police say more than 7,000 cars travel the road every day and too many of them are speeding.

That’s why officers from both the Peters and North Strabane police departments teamed up to enforce the 35 mph speed limit.

Jim Barnes lives on Waterdam Road. He said officers had their hands full.

“We got home about five; from there until 11, I heard a siren or saw lights. Every half hour, they had someone pulled over. They were really busy,” Barnes said.

Barnes has been there for more than 30 years. He’s watched hundreds of homes go up and traffic grow right along with them.

Channel saw speeds clocked on this solar-powered speed display flashing over the limited all afternoon.

Barnes said he wasn’t surprised by the results of the crackdown.

“Friday, I talked to an officer at the gym. He said they pulled over a driver going 85 miles an hour.”

Barnes says the speeding has gotten so bad, he and his wife don’t even feel safe walking to Peters Lake, even though it’s just around the corner.

“I would love to just walk along here and go across that bridge, but you can’t. It’s too dangerous,” Barnes said.

Police confirmed to Channel 11 they arrested a driver accused of traveling at that speed. They hope the enforcement sends a message to slow down, adding that another crackdown could happen at any time.

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