Vehicle crashes 100 feet down hillside in McCandless

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — A driver was rescued from a vehicle that went around 100 feet down a hillside in McCandless.

A spokesperson for the McCandless Department said emergency crews were called to the 9900 block of Neuhart Boulevard at 1:22 a.m. on Wednesday.

A vehicle crashed around 100 feet down a hillside in that area, officials say.

The driver had to be extracted by rescue teams, but did not have any visible injuries.

Medics took the driver to a hospital to be evaluated.

At this time, the cause of the crash has not been released.

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